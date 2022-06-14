Watch: Chimpanzee escapes enclosure at Kolkata zoo, visitors panic

A chimpanzee briefly escaped its enclosure at Alipore Zoo, Kolkata, on Monday morning, sending visitors into a panic.

According to Telegraph India, Buri, the six-year-old female chimpanzee, swam through a moat surrounding her enclosure and managed to “swing past” a mesh of wires to pull off the daring escape.

The chimpanzee’s presence in the tourist area alarmed zoo visitors, but she was safely coaxed back into her enclosure with the help of a mango. “She is exceptionally intelligent. She managed to climb the wall, get hold of an iron rod and swing past the electrified mesh without hurting herself,” said zoo director Asis Kumar Samanta.

At Kolkata’s Alipore Zoo, the enclosure for chimpanzees is surrounded by a glass wall and contains a small moat inside. Between the glass wall and the concrete wall is a gap of a few inches, covered with electrified wires that Buri cleverly managed to evade.

“Had she got a shock, she would have fallen into the water, which she did not,” said Samanta.



Zoo visitors say they saw the cheeky ape swimming in the moat. Some of the visitors screamed when they realised the chimpanzee had escaped its enclosure.

“There were three little chimpanzees. We were watching them. One of them was initially drinking water. Then suddenly it slipped into the water and swam to the wall where the glass partition ends. Seconds later it leaped out through a gap and landed outside. It was scary,” one eyewitness to the incident told Telegraph India.

Fortunately, Buri’s keeper was standing nearby when she made her jailbreak. The keeper had to feed her mango to coax her back into the enclosure. The chimpanzee walked back into her enclosure without fuss, and there was no need to use tranquilizers.

“There was no need for tranquilisation or force to control her,” Samanta said.