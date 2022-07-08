English
    Watch: Chilean hockey player proposes to boyfriend after scoring goal in World Cup

    Netherlands might have won the match 3-1 to qualify for the knockout stage of the Women's Hockey World Cup, but Chile’s Francisca Tala won hearts with her endearing proposal

    Moneycontrol News
    July 08, 2022 / 06:22 PM IST
    Francisca Tala proposed to her boyfriend after scoring a goal (Screengrab from video shared on Twitter by @watchdothockey)

    Francisca Tala could barely believe her luck when she scored the solitary goal for Chile in their recent Women’s Hockey World Cup match against the Netherlands. For the 26-year-old Chilean player, this was cause for a double celebration. As she later revealed in an interview, Tala had made a pre-match bet with her Chilean teammates that she would propose to her boyfriend if she could score against the defending champions.

    So Netherlands might have won the match 3-1 to qualify for the knockout stage of the Women's Hockey World Cup, but Chile’s Francisca Tala won hearts with her endearing proposal and candid press con confession afterwards.

    “I made a bet with all the girls,” Tala was all smiles as she told reporters, “that if I scored a goal against the Netherlands I would have to marry my boyfriend. Yes, he is very happy. He said yes.”

    The video also cuts to show the moment Tala ran up to hug her boyfriend (and soon-to-be husband) on the pitch.

    Chile is winning hearts even outside of hockey. Congratulations to them,” wrote one viewer after the video emerged on Twitter, where it has received much love.

    “This is just so lovely! Pure joy!” said another.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Chile #Netherlands #proposal #Women's Hockey World Cup
    first published: Jul 8, 2022 06:21 pm
