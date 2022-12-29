Watch: Cars crash into each other in massive pile up of 400 vehicles on fog-covered China bridge

Dense fog in China’s Zhengzhou caused a dangerous pile up of over 400 vehicles on a busy road, videos show, with several cars even crashing into one another.

The incident happened on the Zhengxin Yellow River Bridge, that was covered with black ice. Reckless drivers were also responsible for the pile up, a person who shared one such clip tweeted.

The video shows cars, trucks and lorries all crumpled together in a hot pile of mess as people walk atop cars and click photos. The congestion, caused due to extremely low visibility due to the fog, damaged cars and injured many. Several people have been hospitalized.

“25 days till Chinese New Year. Zhengxin Yellow River Bridge in China's Zhengzhou (home of deadly man-made floods in 2021 killing 10k & recent Foxconn "Great Escape"), more than 400 vehicles collided in a row due to reckless drivers, heavy fog & black ice on the road,” the tweet read.

He visibility was less than 500 metres in the area, the meteorological department said. Many vehicles crashed into one another, with one car literally landing slanted on top of another, the clip shows.

The video shows massive commotion on the road with people unable to figure a way out of there. There is not even space to walk with cars completely jammed on the fog-covered bridge.

Fire engines can be heard blaring in the background which had reached the bridge for rescue operations.

The bridge is a major overpass across the Yellow River, connecting Zhengzhou and Xinxiang, and generally experiences heavy traffic.

