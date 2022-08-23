Watch: Bull charges through Israel bank as employees flee

Employees of an Israeli bank were sent fleeing down the corridors on Monday, as a bull charged through the financial institution.

The incident at a Bank Leumi branch in an industrial zone in Lod, south-east of Tel Aviv, got underway in the carpark.

The bull with a rope trailing from its neck hurtled past parked cars before entering the bank, provoking panic among employees.

A few videos that have gone viral on social media showed people running away from the horned animal. Other clips showed officials' attempt at securing the bull and finally, the bull hurtling outside the bank.

Half an hour passed before the bull's owner arrived and a vet was called, the reports stated.

A Bank Leumi spokeswoman said the case was reported to the local authorities and a veterinary service.

"There were no casualties and no damage was done," she told AFP.

(With inputs from AFP)