English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Webinar alert | Opening Bell Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal at just 499 INR for PRO !
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Watch: Bull charges through Israel bank as employees flee

    A few videos that have gone viral on social media showed people running away from the horned animal. Other clips showed officials' attempt at securing the bull and finally, the bull hurtling outside the bank.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 23, 2022 / 07:02 PM IST
    Several officers tried and failed to secure the bull. Finally, a vet was called in. (Screengrab from video shared by @MonaSalama_ on Twitter)

    Several officers tried and failed to secure the bull. Finally, a vet was called in. (Screengrab from video shared by @MonaSalama_ on Twitter)


    Employees of an Israeli bank were sent fleeing down the corridors on Monday, as a bull charged through the financial institution.

    The incident at a Bank Leumi branch in an industrial zone in Lod, south-east of Tel Aviv, got underway in the carpark.

    The bull with a rope trailing from its neck hurtled past parked cars before entering the bank, provoking panic among employees.

    A few videos that have gone viral on social media showed people running away from the horned animal. Other clips showed officials' attempt at securing the bull and finally, the bull hurtling outside the bank.

    Close

    Related stories



    Half an hour passed before the bull's owner arrived and a vet was called, the reports stated.

    A Bank Leumi spokeswoman said the case was reported to the local authorities and a veterinary service.

    "There were no casualties and no damage was done," she told AFP.

    (With inputs from AFP)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #bank #bull #Israel #viral video
    first published: Aug 23, 2022 06:52 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.