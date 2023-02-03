 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Watch: 'Chef' Bill Gates makes and tries roti with ghee

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Feb 03, 2023 / 09:19 AM IST

Billionaire Bill Gates, who says he loves Indian food, tries to make the north Indian staple.

Bill Gates in chef Eitan's Bernath's video.

Billionaire Bill Gates likes fresh, homemade, ghee-slathered rotis as much as you do.

The Microsoft co-founder recently appeared in a video with American celebrity chef Eitan Bernath, where the two made rotis together.

The video began with Bernath telling him that he had recently been to India and learnt how to make rotis.

Trying to replicate that in his kitchen, Bernath put some flour in bowl, Gates added water and began mixing it all together. But dough has to be kneaded to make rotis perfectly.

 