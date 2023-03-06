Watch: Bill Gates drives autorickshaw. A thrilled Anand Mahindra says, 'Chalti ka Naam Bill Gates ki Gaadi'

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates tried out the Mahindra Treo electric autorickshaw during his visit to India last week. The short ride on the three-wheeler impressed the billionaire philanthropist so much that he praised the makers of the electric vehicle.

An Instagram Reels video Gates shared shows him driving the blue and white Mahindra Treo. The clip, with the apt background score “Babu Samjho Ishare” from the film “Chalti Ka Naam Gaad”, begins with him looking into the rickshaw’s mirror before starting to drive it.

“What has three weeks, zero emissions and makes no noise? It’s called Mahindra Treo,” the video caption says.

“India’s passion for innovation never ceases to amaze. I drove an electric rickshaw, capable of traveling up to 131km (about 81 miles) and carrying up to 4 people. It’s inspiring seeing companies like Mahindra contribute to the decarbonisation of the transportation industry,” Gates said in the caption.

Mahindra group chief Anand Mahindra, thrilled to have had Gates behind the wheels of Mahindra Treo, invited Gates for a “three-wheeler EV drag race” between the two businessman and cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar.

Moneycontrol News