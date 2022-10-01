Watch: Bella Hadid’s white dress was spray-painted live on the runway in Paris

Bella Hadid took Paris Fashion Week by storm when she had a white slip dress spray-painted onto her body. The 25-year-old model turned heads at the Coperni fashion show on Friday when she walked onto the runway in white underwear and left with a ‘magical’ white dress.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, the dress was spray-painted onto her body using Fabrican, a material in a can that solidifies into fabric on contact with air.

Videos from the Coperni Spring 2023 show that have gone massively viral online show how Bella Hadid entered the runway in white innerwear and a pair of heels before designers started spray-painting the dress. Four artists worked for a few minutes to create an off-shoulder dress with a high slit.

Hadid stood still as the fabric took shape into a dress. She then walked the ramp in her spray-painted dress once it was complete.



The moment has been watched millions of times on Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

Coperni’s designers, Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant called the runway stunt a “celebration of women’s silhouettes from centuries past.” The designer duo dedicated their Paris Fashion Week show to “women who transcend your body and never lower your gaze before the barbed wire of morality.”