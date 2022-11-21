Watch: Baby elephant interrupts reporter in viral video

Alvin Kaunda, a Kenyan reporter was in the middle of reporting the adverse effects of human actions on the wild, especially orphaned baby elephants, when the tip of a brown trunk popped into view just behind his left ear.

The trunk then gently draped over the journalist’s shoulder before twisting upward to investigate his ear, exploring the side of his head.

The reporter first appeared to be unfazed by the unexpected interruption, but then could not hold in his laughter after the baby elephant's trunk began to snuffle his face.

The video of the incident went viral prompting several users to admire Kaunda’s ability to maintain his composure for as long as he did.