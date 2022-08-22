Watch: Athlete's proposal to girlfriend while enduring severe leg cramp

(Image credit: goodnews_movement/Instagram)

If love can move mountains, a leg cramp doesn't stand a chance. An athlete proved this by proposing to his girlfriend while in great pain.

A video of the proposal, that reportedly took place in 2021, has resurfaced on Instagram, much to the delight of users.

It showed the athlete, Triathlon runner Cristian Moriatiel from Spain, getting down on one knee to ask his girlfriend to marry him right after finishing the tough Ironman Triathlon.

But he couldn't hold the position for long. A leg cramp struck him and he fell on the floor because of the pain.

Two people at the event rushed to massage his leg to ease the pain. With their help, he managed to get up on his knees and finish the proposal. His partner said yes and hugged him.

The video of the proposal has gathered more than 2.3 lakh likes since being posted by an account called Good News Movement four days ago.

Those who viewed the video had mixed reactions.

"If my man isn’t falling for me like this, I don’t want it," one user wrote.

"This so sweet," wrote another. "Bro raised the bar too high this time."

"I can’t tell if he’s crying from pain, happiness, or both lol," a third person commented.

One user described the proposal as "awkward". Another went as far as calling the athlete a narcissist.

“Was this proposal for her or him?” one user asked.

"This is preparation for what’s to come," another person on Instagram commented.