you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Watch: Astronaut Scott Kelly reveals story behind video of gorilla in International Space Station

A video shows astronaut Scott Kelly coming out of a big white bag and chasing British astronaut Tim Peake, who then rushes to get away in zero gravity.

January 23, 2022 / 01:23 PM IST
A Twitter user shared 15 seconds of the footage on January 9, but mistakenly credited Mark as the wearer of the gorilla costume. (Screengrab from the video shared on Twitter)

A Twitter user shared 15 seconds of the footage on January 9, but mistakenly credited Mark as the wearer of the gorilla costume. (Screengrab from the video shared on Twitter)


Astronauts at the International Space Station (ISS) were in for a surprise when one among them, Scott Kelly, dressed up as a gorilla.


Although the event happened in 2016, clips of it have resurfaced and gone viral on social media.

Recently, in an interview with PEOPLE, astronaut Scott Kelly said his twin brother and retired astronaut Mark Kelly had a big role to play in the story.

"I was on the phone with my brother one day and he said, 'Hey, I'm sending you a gorilla suit,'" Scott Kelly, now 57, tells PEOPLE. "And I said, 'Why?' And he goes, 'Because there's never been a gorilla in space before.'"

Mark, now a US senator, vacuum packed the suit and sent it with a cargo delivery on an unmanned SpaceX mission, which blew up in June 2015.

"The next time I was on the phone with my brother, he goes, 'I'm sending you another gorilla suit,'" Scott recalls.

This attempt was successful.

Read  more: China slams US after space station 'close encounters' with Musk's satellites

As the story goes, Scott dressed up in the gorilla suit and then hid.

A video that he posted to Twitter in February 2016 shows him coming out of a big white bag and chasing British astronaut Tim Peake, who then rushes to get away in zero gravity.

A Twitter user shared 15 seconds of the footage on January 9, but mistakenly credited Mark as the wearer of the gorilla costume.

The video has since been viewed over 9 million times and received more than 356,000 likes and 75,000 retweets.

Read more: NASA launches world's largest telescope James Webb Space to behold first stars
Tags: #Astronaut #Gorilla #International Space Station #Mark Kelly #Scott Kelly
first published: Jan 23, 2022 01:16 pm

