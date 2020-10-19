172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|watch-assam-doctor-clad-in-ppe-kit-dances-to-cheer-up-covid-19-patients-goes-viral-2-5982991.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2020 04:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Watch: Assam doctor clad in PPE kit dances to cheer up COVID-19 patients, goes viral

Dr Arup Senapati brought joy to the ward with his epic dance moves, while donning a full PPE kit to ensure safety, at Silchar Medical College in Assam.

Moneycontrol News

As the number of COVID-19 cases rise in the country, so does the need for more frontline workers tending to patients in different states. But the quality of care can sometimes exceed all expectations.

In an effort to lighten the mood of the coronavirus-positive patients admitted there, one ear-nose-throat (ENT) surgeon at Silchar Medical College in Assam decided to take matters into his own hands.

Dr Arup Senapati brought joy to the ward with his epic dance moves, while donning a full PPE kit to ensure safety. In a video shared by his colleague, Dr Syed Faizan Ahmad, the doctor can be seen grooving to a popular Bollywood number.

Bollywood superstar and dancing icon Hrithik Roshan also took to Twitter to commend the doctor's moves and his spirit. He quoted the video, and wrote, "Tell Dr Arup I’m gonna learn his steps and dance as good as him someday in Assam . Terrific spirit ."

Other reactions to the clip soon poured in.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in India stayed below eight lakh for the second consecutive day on October 18 and comprised 10.45 percent of the total caseload, the Union Health Ministry said.

There are 7,83,311 active cases of coronavirus infection as of the date. The total number of recoveries has surged to 65,97,209, and eclipses the active cases.

Follow our coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.
First Published on Oct 19, 2020 04:48 pm

tags #Assam #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India

