Watch: Assam doctor clad in PPE kit dances to cheer up COVID-19 patients, goes viral

As the number of COVID-19 cases rise in the country, so does the need for more frontline workers tending to patients in different states. But the quality of care can sometimes exceed all expectations.

In an effort to lighten the mood of the coronavirus-positive patients admitted there, one ear-nose-throat (ENT) surgeon at Silchar Medical College in Assam decided to take matters into his own hands.



Meet my #COVID duty colleague Dr Arup Senapati an ENT surgeon at Silchar medical college Assam .

Dancing infront of COVID patients to make them feel happy #COVID19#Assampic.twitter.com/rhviYPISwO

— Dr Syed Faizan Ahmad (@drsfaizanahmad) October 18, 2020

Dr Arup Senapati brought joy to the ward with his epic dance moves, while donning a full PPE kit to ensure safety. In a video shared by his colleague, Dr Syed Faizan Ahmad, the doctor can be seen grooving to a popular Bollywood number.

Bollywood superstar and dancing icon Hrithik Roshan also took to Twitter to commend the doctor's moves and his spirit. He quoted the video, and wrote, "Tell Dr Arup I’m gonna learn his steps and dance as good as him someday in Assam . Terrific spirit ."



Doctors not only treat with drugs but with dances and sings too to make the patients feel homely and get entertained to keep away their minds from Covid. Great service.

— Jayaprakash Reddy (@DrjpreddyReddy) October 19, 2020

Other reactions to the clip soon poured in.

He is so graceful! And what a beautiful gesture. Thank you Dr Arup Senapati & team. https://t.co/bmhBELYzMv — Archana Shukla (@archanajsr) October 18, 2020





Dance like there's no tomorrow! Everything in this Universe is just energy & vibrations. A person full of life & joy within has more healing power than a doctor who treats only through medicines. Pls convey my greetings to him. Was a joy watching him dance. ❤️

— Ira (Amaltaas) (@IAmaltaas) October 19, 2020

The number of active COVID-19 cases in India stayed below eight lakh for the second consecutive day on October 18 and comprised 10.45 percent of the total caseload, the Union Health Ministry said.

There are 7,83,311 active cases of coronavirus infection as of the date. The total number of recoveries has surged to 65,97,209, and eclipses the active cases.