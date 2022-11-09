Watch: An 11-year-old’s letter to Lionel Messi in new Byju’s ad

The first Byju’s ad featuring Lionel Messi, its newly-signed global brand ambassador, was released Wednesday. Messi is widely regarded as one of the greatest football players the world has ever seen, but the Byju’s ad presents him not just as an excellent athlete but also a mentor and an inspiration to millions across the world.

The ad begins with Messi receiving an email from a young American fan, 11-year-old Katy Johnson. Johnson thanks Messi for being a coach and a teacher to her, even though the two have never met.

“We’ve never met, but ever since I saw you play on TV, I’ve made you my coach,” she writes in her email. “The more I studied your feet, the better my feet moved.”

“Every time I was confused on the field, I would ask myself ‘what would Messi do?’” she continues. “The answer was always the same – you would enjoy the game.”

She concludes the letter by praising Messi as the best teacher.



Byju’s Head of Brand and Creative Strategy Vineet Singh shared the video on LinkedIn in a post where he spoke about the importance of good teachers.

“I am so pleased to induct our newest teacher Lionel Messi to assist us in our journey to educate the world,” he wrote. “With the Greatest (Teacher) of All Time, we cannot wait to see the impact we create in the lives of millions of learners all over the world.”

Byju’s signed Lionel Messi as the global brand ambassador for its Education for All initiative. The edtech firm faced severe backlash for bringing one of the world’s highest-paid athletes on board after letting go of 2,500 employees in a bid to make the company profitable.