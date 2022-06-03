Watch: Passengers cheer as pilot loads their luggage onto delayed plane amid rain

A pilot in the United Kingdom stepped out on the tarmac in rain to help load luggage onto a plane after it was delayed for over a day due to staff shortages, The Telegraph reported.

The flight, operated by German travel company TUI Group, was supposed to take off from the Manchester Airport on May 30 and land in the Greek island of Crete. But passengers faced a never-ending delay due to baggage loading troubles.

The pilot then decided to help so the plane could finally take-off.

A passenger on the plane, Katherine Stevenson, shot a video of him pushing a luggage cart and then putting suitcases on a conveyor belt leading to the plane’s hold.

In the background, her fellow travelers cheered on the pilot. “This guy is a legend,” one person said.

Another passenger shouted: “Go on, lad”.

A traveler named Jenny Cook called on TUI Group to reward the pilot.

"Can we get Simon the co pilot of the TOM2744 flying from Manchester on 30th may an excellence award ?"she tweeted. "He is out on the tarmac in the rain helping to load the bags to try and get us on our way after 30 hours delay so far. "

Cook later said she and other passengers managed to reach Crete, thanks to Simon.

TUI Group described the pilot's action as an example of incredible dedication, The Independent reported.

"We are aware of videos shared on social media showing one of our amazing Tui pilots supporting our operation by loading bags onto one of our aircraft bound for Crete from Manchester on 30 May 2022," a spokesperson for the company told the newspaper. "We can’t thank him enough for his swift and decisive actions."