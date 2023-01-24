Watch: A ‘velomobile’ turns heads on the roads of Bengaluru

Even in the tech hub of India, a velomobile is a vehicle unusual enough to turn heads. This human-powered vehicle was recently spotted cruising on the streets of Bengaluru and the sight was documented in a video now going viral on social media.

Twitter user Revanth filmed a video of the velomobile or ‘bicycle car’ and shared it on Twitter, where it garnered mixed responses. Revanth identified the vehicle’s owner as Phaneesh Nagaraja and said he filmed the video in JP Nagar. He said the sight made for a ‘Peak Bengaluru’ moment.

“Now this is some @peakbengaluru stuff. Met this guy near JP Nagar. Human powered vehicle from Netherlands,” he wrote while sharing the clip on Twitter. The Twitter user also managed to talk to the driver of the velomobile.

The video has racked up over 1 lakh views on the microblogging platform, where some wondered how the small vehicle would fare on the pothole-filled roads of Bengaluru.

Revanth, who posted the video, said he asked Nagaraja the same question. “I actually enquired how he judges the potholes, that was my first thought. He said he is used to it since he is driving for sometime now,” the Twitter user reported.

A velomobile works like a bicycle or a pedal go-kart, but unlike many other human-powered vehicles, it is enclosed to offer protection from sun, rain and wind. The enclosed design also provides enhanced aerodynamic advantage and protection from collisions.