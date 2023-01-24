Watch: A ‘velomobile’ turns heads on the roads of Bengaluru

Even in the tech hub of India, a velomobile is a vehicle unusual enough to turn heads. This human-powered vehicle was recently spotted cruising on the streets of Bengaluru and the sight was documented in a video now going viral on social media.
Twitter user Revanth filmed a video of the velomobile or ‘bicycle car’ and shared it on Twitter, where it garnered mixed responses. Revanth identified the vehicle’s owner as Phaneesh Nagaraja and said he filmed the video in JP Nagar. He said the sight made for a ‘Peak Bengaluru’ moment.
“Now this is some @peakbengaluru stuff. Met this guy near JP Nagar. Human powered vehicle from Netherlands,” he wrote while sharing the clip on Twitter. The Twitter user also managed to talk to the driver of the velomobile.
Now this is some @peakbengaluru stuff. Met this guy near JP Nagar. Human powered vehicle from Netherlands. pic.twitter.com/r1whYjPQlX
