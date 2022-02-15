English
    Watch: 60-year-old Kerala man's stunning transformation from labourer to model

    The video starts with the elderly man walking in an old lungi and a faded shirt before his transformation begins.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 15, 2022 / 05:40 PM IST
    Mammikka is a 60-year-old daily wage labour from Kerala.

    Mammikka is a 60-year-old daily wage labour from Kerala.


    A 60-year-old daily wage labourer from Kerala has become an overnight sensation after a makeover and professional photographs turned him into a model.

    Mammikka, a native of Kodivalli, Vennakadu has become famous on social media and his hometown after a video of his transformation from a labourer to a model was shared widely on social media.

    The transformation video was shared by the photographer on Instagram who spotted him. Watch the video here:

    The video starts with the elderly man walking in an old lungi and a faded shirt before his transformation begins. A beard trim, a haircut and several other salon treatments later, Mammikka was all set to shop for his photoshoot. The video ends with the man happily posing for pictures in his all new look.

    It all started when photographer Shareek Vayalil spotted Mammikka and, due to his resemblance to actor Vinayakan, posted his photo on Facebook.

    A wedding suit photoshoot was coming up soon and Vayalil had already found his model in Mammikka.

    Dressed in a suit, tie and sunglasses, Mammikka posed with an iPad in his hand for the shoot. In another photo, Mammikka was dressed in a Jodhpuri suit, a turban, ethnic jewellery and sunglasses. He also had a mini-sword in his hand as he posed for the camera with a straight look on his face.

    After his new-found fame, Mammikka said that he now wants to try modelling apart from his profession of a daily-wage labourer. The 60-year-old has also joined Instagram where he has been posting photographs from the shoot.
    Moneycontrol News
