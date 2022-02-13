English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Watch: 2 lakh kg of ganja worth Rs 200 crore set on fire in Andhra Pradesh

    Andhra Pradesh police said the narcotic was seized in the last couple of years in the coastal districts of the state.

    PTI
    February 13, 2022 / 01:04 PM IST
    2 lakh kgs of ganja worth over Rs 200 crore was set on fire by the Andhra Pradesh police. (Representative: Reuters/Carlos Jasso)

    2 lakh kgs of ganja worth over Rs 200 crore was set on fire by the Andhra Pradesh police. (Representative: Reuters/Carlos Jasso)


    The Andhra Pradesh police on Saturday said they destroyed two lakh kgs of ganja worth over Rs 200 crore today.

    They said the narcotic was seized in the last couple of years in the coastal districts of the state.

    Director General of Police Gautam Sawang said the outlawed Maoists were encouraging ganja cultivation which was on in 23 districts in Odisha and 11 mandals in the Visakhapatnam district.

    He said as part of operation 'Parivarthan,' 406 special police teams destroyed ganja plantations in 313 villages in the 11 mandals. Several groups from various states have been involved in cultivation of ganja and illegal transportation of the narcotic on the Andhra-Odisha border, he said.

    He said 1,500 people have been arrested for cultivating the plant and charged in 577 cases. He said the police have seized 314 vehicles involved in the ganja-smuggling.
    PTI
    Tags: #Andhra Pradesh #Andhra Pradesh police #drug bust #ganja #ganja burnt #marijuana
    first published: Feb 13, 2022 01:00 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.