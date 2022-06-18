Warren Buffett’s final charity lunch auction fetches record $19 million bid

How much would you pay for a private lunch with Warren Buffett? One person just shelled out a staggering $19 million for the honour.

The anonymous bidder secured a chance to lunch with the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway at an upscale steakhouse in New York by placing the winning bid of $19 million on eBay.

This is the 21st and final time that Warren Buffett has auctioned a lunch to benefit a California charity. It will also be the first private lunch offered with the billionaire businessman since 2019. The past two auctions were called off due to the pandemic and 91-year-old Buffett has said this year’s charity lunch will be the last, Associated Press reported.

The winning bid of $19 million far surpasses the previous record of $4.57 million that cryptocurrency entrepreneur Justin Sun paid in 2019, according to news agency Reuters. The winning bidder and up to seven of their guests will get to dine with Buffett at one of his favourite restaurants - Smith & Wollensky in New York City – per the eBay listing.

Proceeds from the auction will benefits Glide Foundation that works to address issues like poverty, homelessness and social justice.

Warren Buffett has raised has raised nearly $34.5 million for Glide since the auction began in 2000. Many of the past winners paid high prices for the chance to pick Buffett's brain about investing and talk about life lessons with the 91-year-old.

Glide earned Buffett's support when his first wife, Susie, introduced him to the charity after she started volunteering there. He has said Glide impressed him with the way it helps people in difficult situations find hope again in life. Glide provides meals, health care, job training, rehabilitation and housing support to the poor and homeless.