Warren Buffett's birthday: 5 investment tips by billionaire business magnate

Warren Buffet turned 92 on Tuesday and on his birthday, here's a compilation of five investment advice from the legendary business magnate and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway.

Apart from making profit, an investor's financial goals must also include avoiding loss. Warren Buffett’s suggests that instead of looking for the highest profit, investors should looking to avoid loss first.

Warren Buffett suggests that opportunities need to be seized and used decisively. For example, when stock prices are significantly low, investing heavily might be a good idea good prices may not come along again soon.

While it may seem like a good idea to buy only the cheapest companies, Warren Buffett suggests a investment decision would be to buy “wonderful” companies with better economics position.

Instead of taking chances on stocks that investors don't find attractive, Warren Buffet advices them to wait until they find an opportunity that is unlikely to cause losses.

5.) 'The most important quality for an investor is temperament, not intellect. You need a temperament that neither derives great pleasure from being with the crowd or against the crowd'

Warren Buffett said that to be successful, investors need the right temperament rather than intelligence. He suggested that instead of following the crowd, investors should the market before making a call.