Warren Buffet says he'll bet on monkeys over Wall Street financial advisors. Here's why

Warren Buffett has called investing a “simple game” but financial advisors make it look harder than it really is.

Speaking at Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholders meeting held recently, Buffett said that “monkeys” could provide better investment returns simply by throwing money at US companies, reported CNBC.

“You can have monkeys throwing darts at the page, and, you know, take away the management fees and everything, I’ll bet on the monkeys (over the advisors),” Buffett said.

The CEO of Berkshire Hathaway also hit out at Wall Street financial advisors for “catching the crumbs that fall off the table of capitalism” and said that in most cases, “monkeys” could provide better investment returns simply by throwing money at US companies.

Buffett then pointed out that most people need only put their money into “an American business” and let it grow.

“It’s amazing how hard people make what is a simple game,” Buffett said. “But of course, if they (financial advisors) told everybody what a simple game it was, 90 per cent of the income of the people that were speaking would disappear.”

Warren Buffett has long rallied against financial advisors and had in April slammed Wall Street for encouraging speculative behavior in the stock market, turning it into a “gambling parlor.”

“Wall Street makes money, one way or another, catching the crumbs that fall off the table of capitalism,” Buffett had said. “They don’t make money unless people do things, and they get a piece of them. They make a lot more money when people are gambling than when they are investing.”

He added that large American companies have “became poker chips” for market speculation and that brokers make more money from these bets than simple investing.