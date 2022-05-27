Warren Buffet on the best investment one can make which can't be taken away

Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway

When Warren Buffett has some advice on success, you take it. One of the world’s richest men, 91-year-old Buffet had a key piece of advice for people in business.

In an Instagram reel shared by video creator ‘Financian’, the Berkshire Hathaway CEO was asked his advice for people trying to succeed in business.

“By far the best investment you can make is in yourself,” Buffet said.

He continued to elaborate on how communication skills is key and what he tells young students coming up to him.

“For eg, communication skills. I tell those students… going to graduate schools and business and running all these complicated formulas and all that… If they just learnt to communicate better - both in writing and in person - they increase their value by at least 50 percent. It's just hugely important. And if you invest in yourself, no one can take it away from you,” he said in the short reel.

Warren Buffet has on several occasions shared valuable insights for students on success and business and money.

The self-made billionaire has in the past said that bank balance doesn’t define success.

“Basically, when you get to my age, you'll really measure your success in life by how many of the people you want to have love you actually do love you,” he had said decades ago that is now in his biography.

“I know many people who have a lot of money, and they get testimonial dinners and they get hospital wings named after them. But the truth is that nobody in the world loves them,” Buffet added.

“That's the ultimate test of how you have lived your life.”





