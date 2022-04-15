English
    ‘Wanted to write an ad, but…’: This LinkedIn trend returned some real gems

    A new trend has taken over LinkedIn and it’s all about clever copywriting

    Moneycontrol News
    April 15, 2022 / 02:40 PM IST
    The 'wanted to write an ad' trend took over LinkedIn.

    The 'wanted to write an ad' trend took over LinkedIn.

    A new trend has taken over LinkedIn and it’s all about clever copywriting. In stark departure from the inspirational and motivational posts that are the mainstay of LinkedIn influencers, the ‘write an ad’ trend is all about creativity. The premise is simple - pick a brand you want to write an advertisement for, then explain why you couldn’t write said ad. The punch line is always funny, usually involving a pun or word play that relates to the brand in question.

    “Wanted to write an ad about Mango, but Maaza nahi aya,” wrote Devargh Mukherjee, creative strategist at Schbang, whose posts fuelled the viral trend.

    Tata Consultancy Services employee Nikhil Narayanan tagged Mukherjee as he shared his own take on the ‘write an ad’ challenge.

    "Wanted to write an ad for IKEA, but I am just not able to assemble my thoughts” and "Wanted to write an ad for Airbnb, but I have my reservations” were among the gems he came up with.

    Take a look at some other posts on this viral trend that took over LinkedIn yesterday:



    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Apr 15, 2022 02:40 pm
