App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 21, 2019 06:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Wanted: A social media manager for Queen Elizabeth II; salary over Rs 26.5 lakh

The benefit package of the royal post also includes a 15 per cent employer contribution pension scheme, 33 days annual leave including bank holidays, free lunch, and access to training and development to support the professional development of the employee

Jagyaseni Biswas
British Queen Elizabeth II (Image: Wikimedia)
British Queen Elizabeth II (Image: Wikimedia)
Whatsapp

The British Royal family is looking to hire a Digital Communication Officer. The royal communications team has posted on its job listing portal about the vacancy in the post of a social media manager, who will have to find “new ways to maintain the Queen's presence in the public eye and on the world stage”.

The job location would be Buckingham Palace in London and the salary will be around 30,000 pounds annually, which is equivalent to Rs 26,57,655.

It will be a permanent job, requiring 37.5 hours of work per week, from Monday to Friday.

And if you think that is a lot then you are speaking too soon. As the job listing itself points out, 'millions of people across the world will be viewing your work. It will also be shared frequently by various news media outlets, earning the employee global recognition, which could well be considered the biggest reward."

related news

The benefit package of this royal post also includes “a 15 percent employer contribution pension scheme (after 6 months), 33 days annual leave including bank holidays, free lunch, and access to training and development to support the constant professional development of the employee”.

Apart from taking care of the state visits and occasional Royal engagement, the social media manager will have to find new ways to maintain The Queen's presence in the public eye through social media. He or she will also have to uphold what the public role and work of The Royal Family entails while creating content for social networking and digital platforms.

The job role does not end at that. Here’s what else will be required from the successful candidate:

  • Create content for The Royal Family’s newly launched website, including well-researched feature articles.

  • Look into the daily news flow on digital and social media platforms.

  • Ensure that the royal digital channels continue to hold the interest of the audiences.


The job listing portal has also listed out the eligibility requirements for the post. Here are the parameters the applicants need to meet to qualify:

  • Educated to degree level with past experience of managing websites.

  • Experienced in creating and publishing digital and social media content.

  • Abreast of the latest digital communication developments.

  • Innovative, with creative flair and compelling written and editorial skills, alongside expertise in crafting digital content for different audience groups.

  • Good photography and video production skills, including live videos.

  • Proactive with planning and execution and the ability to respond quickly to changing priorities.


Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
First Published on May 21, 2019 06:19 pm

tags #British royal family #Queen Elizabeth II

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Exclusive! Aamir Khan cut his China trip short for Kiran Rao's mom's 7 ...

Bharat Turpeya song review: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Catholic we ...

Are Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath gearing up to welcome their first ...

Aladdin film review: Will Smith's film is full of fun, excitement and ...

Taimur Ali Khan banned from eating at birthday parties, reveals mommy ...

Leonardo DiCaprio at Cannes 2019 is the boyfriend we deserve but can n ...

Arjun Rampal planning to host a baby shower for girlfriend Gabriella D ...

Why Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's prenup agreement now looks worthle ...

Mardaani 2: Amidst shooting, Rani Mukerji interacts with the Kota cops ...

British Open: Joshna Chinappa Enters Pre-Quarterfinals

HOS Result 2019: HBSE Declares Haryana Open School Class 10th, 12th R ...

IAF Successfully Tests Aerial Version of Supersonic BrahMos Cruise Mis ...

Technical Snags Cannot be Ruled Out Completely, Says DMRC a Day After ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | Upbeat Bangladesh Must Play Roles Perfectly to Ma ...

No Transit Accommodation in Hotels for Newly-elected Lok Sabha Members ...

Robin van Persie Tells Manchester United to Give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ...

SC Stays Barrackpore BJP Candidate Arjun Singh's Arrest Till May 28

Security Tightened for Naidu, Jagan As Andhra Pradesh Gears Up For Cou ...

News18-Ipsos exit poll tips second term for Narendra Modi, 336 seats f ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: ECI says EVMs safe and sealed, tampering all ...

Exit polls predict comfortable NDA win in 2019 Lok Sabha elections; Ne ...

Uttar Pradesh exit poll results 2019: BJP maintains edge in Uttar Prad ...

Exit polls indicate trend, not actual results, say experts

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 140 points higher, Nifty below 11,750 ahead ...

Risk reward unfavourable for next 3-6 months; upbeat on cement space, ...

Exit poll results show second term for Modi: Top stock picks by Jeffer ...

Gold hovers near two-week low on strong dollar ahead of Federal Reserv ...

'Priyanka has a nose for detail, and Rahul is great with strategy': A ...

Kashmir clerics, taken briefly into custody by cops over 'anti-India' ...

Amid US-China trade war, three major Chinese airlines seek 737 MAX pay ...

Arjun Kapoor on India's Most Wanted, shooting for Panipat, and why que ...

French Open 2019: Arguments against using Hawkeye on clay are losing g ...

Amid liquidity woes, DHFL curbs premature withdrawals, stops accepting ...

Brahmaputra dredging: Mega project is superficial answer to drainage c ...

What is fashion doing in a museum? Notes on the spectacle that is the ...

Honor 20 Pro First Impressions: A camera-focussed all-rounder that cou ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.