Wanted: A social media manager for Queen Elizabeth II; salary over Rs 26.5 lakh

The British Royal family is looking to hire a Digital Communication Officer. The royal communications team has posted on its job listing portal about the vacancy in the post of a social media manager, who will have to find “new ways to maintain the Queen's presence in the public eye and on the world stage”.

The job location would be Buckingham Palace in London and the salary will be around 30,000 pounds annually, which is equivalent to Rs 26,57,655.

It will be a permanent job, requiring 37.5 hours of work per week, from Monday to Friday.

And if you think that is a lot then you are speaking too soon. As the job listing itself points out, 'millions of people across the world will be viewing your work. It will also be shared frequently by various news media outlets, earning the employee global recognition, which could well be considered the biggest reward."

The benefit package of this royal post also includes “a 15 percent employer contribution pension scheme (after 6 months), 33 days annual leave including bank holidays, free lunch, and access to training and development to support the constant professional development of the employee”.

Apart from taking care of the state visits and occasional Royal engagement, the social media manager will have to find new ways to maintain The Queen's presence in the public eye through social media. He or she will also have to uphold what the public role and work of The Royal Family entails while creating content for social networking and digital platforms.



Create content for The Royal Family’s newly launched website, including well-researched feature articles.



Look into the daily news flow on digital and social media platforms.



Ensure that the royal digital channels continue to hold the interest of the audiences.





Educated to degree level with past experience of managing websites.



Experienced in creating and publishing digital and social media content.



Abreast of the latest digital communication developments.



Innovative, with creative flair and compelling written and editorial skills, alongside expertise in crafting digital content for different audience groups.



Good photography and video production skills, including live videos.



Proactive with planning and execution and the ability to respond quickly to changing priorities.

The job role does not end at that. Here’s what else will be required from the successful candidate:The job listing portal has also listed out the eligibility requirements for the post. Here are the parameters the applicants need to meet to qualify: