Want a feel of the prison? Soon, you could book a stay at Tihar Jail

Have you ever wondered what would it be like to be lodged in Tihar jail, which also happens to be Asia's biggest prison? For those who say yes, there is good news.

Delhi’s Tihar Jail, which houses some of the most hardened criminals such as Indian Mujahideen founder Yasin Bhatkal, and gangster Chhota Rajan, will soon be open to the public for booking a night’s stay.

A jail tourism project titled 'Feel The Jail' was ideated by Tihar authorities and is currently underway. If the plan goes through, the pocket pinch to satiate this urge would reportedly be around Rs 2,000.

Earlier, the Tihar stay was supposed to cost only Rs 500, reported India Today. However, senior jail officials intervened to upgrade the plan and give visitors a real prison-like experience and not just an isolated room for stay, increasing the tariff too.

Additionally, lodgers will be provided prison robes, made to sleep on the floor, and wake up early for chores such as grinding wheat. Just like prison inmates, they would not be allowed to take their cell phones inside either. They are now planning to let visitors spend the night with jail inmates inside semi-open and open prisons.

Only select convicts will be allowed to share the walls with the visitors. They will be shortlisted on the basis of their behaviour during their stay at the jail. Sources said, “It is important for visitors to share the same premises with these inmates so that they can interact with them, listen to their stories.”

More than 16,000 prisoners are lodged at the 400-acre property, making it the most populated jail in India. Notorious criminals facing prison time there include gangster Neeraj Bawana and mafia-turned-politician Mohammad Shahabuddin.

A similar such ‘Feel the Jail’ experience is available in Telangana's Sangareddy Prison, which is a 220-year-old heritage structure. It was thrown open to the public to stay in the year 2016.