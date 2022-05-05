Why this Indian start-up will allow employees to take 30-minute naps at work

Getting paid to sleep at work - that’s the dream, right? For employees of Bengaluru-headquartered Wakefit, it will now become reality. In an internal email sent to employees yesterday, Wakefit co-founder Chaitanya Ramalingegowda announced that the company would allow staff members to nap for up to 30 minutes at work.

“We have decided to normalise afternoon naps at work and declare 2 to 2.30 pm as the official nap time for all our employees,” wrote Ramalingegowda in his email, a screenshot of which Wakefit shared on social media yesterday.

Ramalingegowda cited studies from NASA and Harvard that suggest afternoon naps are linked to better performance and productivity. “We have been in the business of sleep for over six years now, and yet, have failed to do justice to a crucial aspect of rest – the afternoon nap,” wrote the Wakefit co-founder.

“Research shows that afternoon naps help with memory, concentration, creativity and productivity,” he continued. “A NASA study reveals that a 26-minute catnap can enhance performance by 33%, while a Harvard study shows how naps prevent burnout.”

In his email, Chaitanya Ramalingegowda said that employee calendars will be blocked between 2 to 2.30 pm to ensure they can nap peacefully. Wakefit is also working on creating quiet rooms in office and “cozy nap pods” to aid in better sleep.

The move was widely lauded by employees on social media.

“Wakefit and Chaitanya Ramalingegowda- thanks much for this, this is a much needed right we all deserved and feeling amazing that, Wakefit understood it and has implemented,” wrote one employee on LinkedIn.

“I am a Sleep Intern and we were the first ones to be paid for sleeping and now that extends to such a big organisation. Take a Bow Chaitanya Ramalingegowda & team,” another said.

In 2019, Wakefit had offered a few interns a stipend of Rs 1 lakh to sleep for nine hours a day, for 100 days.