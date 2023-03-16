This Indian company announced a holiday for all employees on World Sleep Day 2023

What are the chances of your boss giving you a Friday off voluntarily so that you can sleep before the weekend fever kicks in especially if it falls on World Sleep Day? If you're an employee of Wakefit, the sleep gods are smiling down on you because the Bengaluru-headquartered company has indeed offered all its employees a special holiday on March 17 as a "gift of sleep".

In an internal email, Wakefit stated, "As sleep enthusiasts, we consider Sleep Day a festival, especially when it falls on a Friday."

This, however, is not the first time that the company -- which has positioned itself as a sleep solutions firm instead of a mere online mattress company -- has banked on sleep to grab eyeballs.

Last year, Wakefit co-founder Chaitanya Ramalingegowda announced that the company would allow staff members to nap for up to 30 minutes at work.

“We have decided to normalise afternoon naps at work and declare 2 to 2.30 pm as the official nap time for all our employees,” wrote Ramalingegowda in his email, a screenshot of which Wakefit shared on social media yesterday.

Ramalingegowda cited studies from NASA and Harvard that suggest afternoon naps are linked to better performance and productivity. “We have been in the business of sleep for over six years now, and yet, have failed to do justice to a crucial aspect of rest – the afternoon nap,” wrote the Wakefit co-founder. “Research shows that afternoon naps help with memory, concentration, creativity and productivity,” he continued. “A NASA study reveals that a 26-minute catnap can enhance performance by 33 poercent, while a Harvard study shows how naps prevent burnout.” Related stories Tamil titles dominate Zee5 as regional viewers make up 50% subscribers

Explosion in GAIL gas pipeline in Bengaluru, three people injured In his email, Chaitanya Ramalingegowda said that employee calendars will be blocked between 2 to 2.30 pm to ensure they can nap peacefully. Read more: Wakefit's Sleep Internship campaign: How sleeping leads to success