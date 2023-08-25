Waitress gets note instead of tip from customer in Rs 5,438 bill: 'Very rude to ask'

As per a New York Post report, the waitress had asked the customer if he and his wife would split the food bill, which angered the man and led to him writing a note in the bill. (Representational Photo).

A tip to a waiter/waitress is often looked as a gesture of thanks for their services at the restaurant. While there is no rule as to how much tip is considered acceptable, any extra amount as a token of appreciation is looked as a graceful gesture by a customer.

However, sometimes a customer can get annoyed at the person serving the food as was seen recently in the United States when a man wrote an angry note to a waitress in the bill.

As per a New York Post report, the waitress had asked the customer if he and his wife would split the food bill, which angered the man and led to him writing a note in the bill. The report said that the bill amount was Rs 5,438.80.

"No tip because it was very rude to ask my wife and me if we wanted separate checks?" the man wrote in his note.

The waitress later that it was one of the tasks in her role to ask customers if they would split the bill with those accompanying them.

"At my job, we are supposed to ask if it’s separate checks, not assume they are together," the waitress said.

This is not the first incident involving a customer and a waiter, with regards to the tip paid by the former. In 2022, a US man landed in trouble after he gave a tip of Rs 2.3 lakh and later asked for the money back from the person.

