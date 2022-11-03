Air India gets a special passenger, IAS officer shares 'incredible journey'

Vulture 'Okhi' has now made it back home to Rajasthan. (Image: @supriyasahuias/Twitter)

A vulture that was injured during the Ockhi Cyclone in 2017 was rendered flightless after the ordeal. Now, in some good news, the bird, christened “Okhi” after the cyclone has new flown back to Rajasthan from Tamil Nadu – but on an Air India flight.

IAS officer Supriya Sahu shared the incredible story of the migratory vulture with photographs on Twitter.

“Sharing the heartwarming real life story of a beautiful vulture "Okhi" & his incredible journey from Tamil Nadu to Rajasthan."Okhi" a migratory cinereous vulture was injured in Ockhi Cyclone in 2017 & could not fly back. Our Okhi flew Air India early morning today for rewilding,” Sahu wrote on Twitter.



Sharing the heartwarming real life story of a beautiful vulture"Okhi" & his incredible journey from Tamil Nadu to Rajasthan."Okhi"a migratory Cinereous vulture was injured in Okhi Cyclone in 2017 & could not fly back.Our Okhi flew @airindiain early morning today for rewilding pic.twitter.com/yqVbdE1ZKR

— Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) November 3, 2022

She even shared a video of the vulture being transported to the plane.

Various Twitter users lauded the effort for rehabilitating the bird.

“So sweet. Happy future Okhi. Thank you to all those in Tamilnadu involved in the rehabilitation of Okhi,” a user wrote.

“Kudos to you Ma'am for ensuring safe passage to the bird to its native state,” another comment read.

The very severe cyclonic storm Ockhi devastated parts of Sri Lanka and India in 2017 and left over 200 dead in India apart from the widespread destruction, loss of homes and livelihood especially in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.