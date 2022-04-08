 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Volkswagen Polo’s farewell note to India: 'Just a hatchback to most-loved hatchback'

Moneycontrol News
Apr 08, 2022 / 03:49 PM IST

Polo was considered to be among Volkswagen's bestselling models in India, with more than 2.5 lakh units being sold since its launch.

Volkswagen Polo's run in India lasted for over a decade.

German car major Volkswagen on Friday announced that it is withdrawing the cars under the flagship Polo brand from the Indian market. Polo was officially unveiled in India in 2010, at the Auto Expo and received widespread appreciation. The iconic hatchback’s run in the country lasted for over a decade.

Volkswagen India put out a heart-warming note, supposedly from Polo, cherishing its India run for 12 years.

“Roads are beautiful but they all end somewhere. And after 12 years of endless acceleration, the time has come for me to hit the brakes,” Polo said, recalling its launch and milestones in India.

“I had big wheels to fill. I’m a Volkswagen after all, so introducing the joys of German-engineering and the fun-to-drive experience to India was one of my key responsibilities,” Polo said in its farewell letter.

Volkswagen Polo was considered to be among Volkswagen's bestselling models in India, with more than 2.5 lakh units being sold since its launch. The car's current ex-showroom price in Delhi is around Rs 7.02 lakh.

“When I arrived, I was just a hatchback. But you all made me feel like the most-loved hatchback,” Polo said.

According to reports, Volkswagen is aiming to replace Polo in the Indian market with Taigun SUV and Virtus sedan, which was unwrapped last month.

first published: Apr 8, 2022 03:13 pm
