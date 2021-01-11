Vogue’s Kamala Harris cover shoot draws backlash on Twitter

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on the cover of Vogue's February edition.

US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ Vogue cover sparked controversy on social media as netizens criticized the fashion magazine for allegedly 'lightening' Harris' skin colour.



Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris is our February cover star!

Making history was the first step. Now Harris has an even more monumental task: to help heal a fractured America—and lead it out of crisis. Read the full profile: https://t.co/W5BQPTH7AU pic.twitter.com/OCFvVqTlOk January 10, 2021

With the words, “Madame Vice President! Kamala Harris and the New America,” Harris appears on the cover of Vogue clad in a dark pant suit and Converse sneakers, with a pink sheet draped behind her on a green wall.

Once the cover was released, Twitter was quick to call out the fashion publication for alleged Photoshop and strategic lighting among other things.

Check out a few reactions here:



Kamala Harris is about as light skinned as women of color come and Vogue still fvcked up her lighting. WTF is this washed out mess of a cover? pic.twitter.com/5O2q0axA0G — E. Vaughan (@HypeVaughan) January 10, 2021





The lighting is poor, she doesn’t look fully made up and the quality of the photography and angle aren’t up to the standard of Vogue covers past. It just isn’t quality. pic.twitter.com/Sn6hDsr2QY

— Brooke W (@MamaWetzel) January 10, 2021



That’s a better word. Muted. She has a lot of personality and vibrancy. The pose also feels... casual? But in a bad way. Like it was a lighting test. Her other covers: pic.twitter.com/hudIOHRP8X — Brooke W (@MamaWetzel) January 10, 2021





Here’s 4 images of Kamala Harris that I had *saved in my phone* that are better than that Vogue cover.

I’d say something about how women who exude power in ways that aren’t traditionally read as “feminine” get played in the media, and that’s true. But also Tops Deserve Better!! pic.twitter.com/L3Q8fE1dYh — Carmen Phillips (@carmencitaloves) January 10, 2021

However, Harris's team revealed that the cover was not what both sides had agreed upon.

Instead of the powder blue power suit which Harris wore for her cover shoot, the first African American woman elected vice president is instead seen in more casual attire and wearing Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers, which she sometimes wore on the campaign trail, reported Associated Press.

Harris' team was unaware that the cover photo had been switched until images leaked late January 9, according to a person involved in the negotiations over how Harris would be featured on the cover. Harris' office declined comment.

Representatives for Vogue did not respond on January 10 to emailed requests for comment.

Harris, who is of Jamaican and Indian descent, posed in the light blue suit in front of a gold backdrop for the magazine's cover. She also posed, more casually dressed in slacks, a blazer and sneakers in front of a pink and green background, for photos that were planned for inside the magazine, the person said.

Pink and green are the colors of Harris' college sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha.

Vogue has released both images online, but the photo of a sneaker-clad Harris is the one that will grace the cover of the fashion bible's print edition.

The person with knowledge of the negotiations said Harris' team has expressed to Vogue its disappointment over the magazine's decision.

The cover also generated outrage on social media as posters expressed disappointment in how the magazine decided to present the nation's first female vice president on its cover.

Harris is set to be sworn in as vice president on January 20.

--With inputs from Associated Press