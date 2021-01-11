MARKET NEWS

Vogue’s Kamala Harris cover shoot draws backlash on Twitter

US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' team was unaware that the cover photo had been switched until images leaked late January 9, according to a person involved in the negotiations on how Harris would be featured on the cover.

Moneycontrol News
January 11, 2021 / 03:37 PM IST
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on the cover of Vogue's February edition.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on the cover of Vogue's February edition.


US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ Vogue cover sparked controversy on social media as netizens criticized the fashion magazine for allegedly 'lightening' Harris' skin colour.

With the words, “Madame Vice President! Kamala Harris and the New America,” Harris appears on the cover of Vogue clad in a dark pant suit and Converse sneakers, with a pink sheet draped behind her on a green wall.

Once the cover was released, Twitter was quick to call out the fashion publication for alleged Photoshop and strategic lighting among other things.

Check out a few reactions here:

However, Harris's team revealed that the cover was not what both sides had agreed upon.

Instead of the powder blue power suit which Harris wore for her cover shoot, the first African American woman elected vice president is instead seen in more casual attire and wearing Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers, which she sometimes wore on the campaign trail, reported Associated Press.

Harris' team was unaware that the cover photo had been switched until images leaked late January 9, according to a person involved in the negotiations over how Harris would be featured on the cover. Harris' office declined comment.

Representatives for Vogue did not respond on January 10 to emailed requests for comment.

Harris, who is of Jamaican and Indian descent, posed in the light blue suit in front of a gold backdrop for the magazine's cover. She also posed, more casually dressed in slacks, a blazer and sneakers in front of a pink and green background, for photos that were planned for inside the magazine, the person said.

Pink and green are the colors of Harris' college sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha.

Vogue has released both images online, but the photo of a sneaker-clad Harris is the one that will grace the cover of the fashion bible's print edition.

The person with knowledge of the negotiations said Harris' team has expressed to Vogue its disappointment over the magazine's decision.

The cover also generated outrage on social media as posters expressed disappointment in how the magazine decided to present the nation's first female vice president on its cover.

Harris is set to be sworn in as vice president on January 20.

--With inputs from Associated Press
