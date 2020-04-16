Vodafone Idea's prepaid plans offer double data benefits, starting Rs 299

Despite struggling to stay afloat, Vodafone is still one of India most sought-after telecom operator. The coronavirus pandemic has forced India into a nationwide lockdown with more and more citizens taking to the internet to fulfil their professional commitments and entertainment needs.

The company recently upped its ante with the introduction of several new prepaid plans, including updating certain plans with double data benefits. So let’s take a look at the recently announced prepaid plans.

Vodafone’s Rs 599 prepaid plan now offers 3GB data per day as part of the company’s double data benefits. It initially only offered 1.5GB data per day. The plan continues to have an 84-day validity period and offers unlimited calling and 100 free SMS messages per day. You also get a free ZEE5 and Vodafone Play subscription worth Rs 999 and Rs 499, respectively.

The second prepaid plan to receive double data benefits is the Rs 399 one. The plan offers the same benefits as the Rs 599 one, but the validity period reduces to 56 days.

The cheapest Rs 299 prepaid plan offers the same double data benefits (1.5GB to 3GB) as the previous two plans, but is valid only for 28 days.

Vodafone’s two other new plans include a Rs 499 and Rs 555 prepaid offer. However, these do not offer double data benefits and are only available in select circles.

The Rs 499 plan offers 1.5GB data per day for 70 days. One receives unlimited calling, 100 SMS messages per day and a free subscription to ZEE5 and Vodafone Play.

The Rs 555 prepaid plan offers the same benefits but extends the validity by seven days. It is worth noting that these plans will only be available in select circles.

Vodafone and Idea users with prepaid accounts can avail these plans. If you want the best prepaid plans, we would recommend plans with Vodafone’s double data benefits.