Vladimir Putin, girlfriend reportedly live in a secret, 'golden palace' hidden from the world

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his girlfriend gymnast Alina Kabaeva live in a secret luxurious palace, hidden from the world, with their children, a report has claimed and accessed exclusive pictures.

Proekt independent media group claims that the President and his partner live in a secret forest palace in Valdai, some 400 km from the Russian capital. Kabaeva, 39, reportedly has a own personal “wooden mansion” there.

This “golden house”, resembling the winter palace at St Petersburg, was reportedly built in 1996 – shortly after Putin’s entry into politics. After his divorce from his wife Lyudmila Ocheretnaya in 2013, he allegedly brought Kabaeva to the house. In 2020, he started building a house for her.

Located at equal distance from both their houses is a huge spa complex with a solarium, a cryo chamber, a 25-metre swimming pool, a hammam, a sauna, a mud room, massage baths, cosmetology and dentistry areas, the report said.

Their secret home, where they have been spending most of their time with their many children, is surrounded by a VIP settlement and are guarded by the elite FSO security service. The couple, reports claim, are living like Tsars and Tsarinas with chaperones catering to every need of Putin’s partner. The President also has his own armoured train that takes him to lakeside hideout when he wants to. Similar private stations have been built for him at his other properties too. Related stories Influenza outbreak in several cities; patients report severe, longer sickness

Railway station or charming café? Rail minister’s pic stuns Twitter Kabaeva can take a boat from her house across a small canal to the huge, classic palace park laid out on a 28-hectare plot. Also read: The unsolved mystery behind Vladimir Putin's reported $200 billion wealth Putin is a humble man of limited wealth - on paper. He reportedly gets a modest $1,40,000 salary as the head of the country, owns an 800 square foot flat, a trailer and three cars. And yet pundits and close watchers of the President believe that Putin might as well be the richest man in the world with assets worth $200 billion. He is also the rumoured to be the owner of a $1.4 billion mansion facing the Black Sea that houses every feature imaginable. The 1,90,000 square-foot mansion sits atop a cliff that overlooks the Black Sea and has been christened “Putin’s Country Cottage”. The mansion, Fortune reported, boasts of frescoed ceilings, a marble swimming pool lined with statues of Greek gods, a 27,000 square-foot guest house, spas with traditional hammams, a musical parlor, dressing rooms for his staff, an amphitheatre, an ice hockey rink, a casino, a nightclub with poles, more than $1,00,000 in wine and spirits in a bar, an underground tasting room and much more. The list goes on. And this latest hide-out property, as dazzling as it may be, does not come as a surprise anymore. Although he was married, Putin and Kabaeva have reportedly been together since the early 2000s and share at least three children together.

Moneycontrol News