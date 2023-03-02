 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Vladimir Putin, girlfriend reportedly live in a secret, 'golden palace' hidden from the world

Moneycontrol News
Mar 02, 2023 / 01:20 PM IST

Vladimir Putin and his girlfriend Aliva Kabaeva's luxury palace is surrounded by a VIP settlement and they are guarded by the elite FSO security service.

Vladimir Putin and Alina Kabaeva have reportedly been together since the early 2000s. (Image: @pcyclone41/Twitter)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his girlfriend gymnast Alina Kabaeva live in a secret luxurious palace, hidden from the world, with their children, a report has claimed and accessed exclusive pictures.

Proekt independent media group claims that the President and his partner live in a secret forest palace in Valdai, some 400 km from the Russian capital. Kabaeva, 39, reportedly has a own personal “wooden mansion” there.

This “golden house”, resembling the winter palace at St Petersburg, was reportedly built in 1996 – shortly after Putin’s entry into politics. After his divorce from his wife Lyudmila Ocheretnaya in 2013, he allegedly brought Kabaeva to the house. In 2020, he started building a house for her.

Located at equal distance from both their houses is a huge spa complex with a solarium, a cryo chamber, a 25-metre swimming pool, a hammam, a sauna, a mud room, massage baths, cosmetology and dentistry areas, the report said.