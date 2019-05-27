Vivo Z5x launched with 6.53-inch punch-hole display and 5,000 mAh battery

Vivo has launched a new Z series smartphone called Z5x in China. The main highlight of the Z5x is a punch-hole display and a massive battery pack. The mid-budget smartphone goes on sale next week in China starting at Yuan 1,398 ( approximately Rs 14,400).

The Z5x features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution 1080 * 2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is the first Vivo smartphone to sport a punch-hole display for the front camera, replacing the water-drop notch or pop-up motors.

The punch-hole houses a 16MP front shooter with an f/2.0 aperture. At the back, the Z5x comes with a triple camera setup which includes a 16MP primary sensor with an aperture of f/1.78. The other two cameras include an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor.

Under the hood, the Z5x gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC paired with 4GB/ 6GB/ 8GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB storage options, expandable up to 256GB via microSD. The Z5x comes packed with a 5,000 mAh battery. At the back, the smartphone houses a fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, etc.

The smartphone has been launched in China starting at Yuan 1,398 (approximately Rs 14,400) for the 4GB + 64GB variant, Yuan 1,498 (approximately Rs 15,400) for the 6GB + 64GB variant. The 128GB storage variants with 6GB and 8GB RAM options are priced at Yuan 1,698 (approximately Rs 17,400) and Yuan 1,998 (approximately Rs 20,500) respectively.

The Z5x goes on sale starting next week in Aurora, Extreme Night Black, and Phantom Black colour options. Its India launch is still unknown.