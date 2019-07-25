Vivo Z5 specifications and live images leaked before July 31 launch

Chinese device-maker Vivo has confirmed the launch of the Vivo Z5 on July 31 in India. The company has hinted a triple camera setup at the back and an in-display fingerprint scanner. Other specifications of the smartphone have been revealed days before its launch, courtesy, TENAA listings.

Live images on the Vivo Z5 have been leaked on Weibo. The image uploaded suggests that the Z5 would support 22.5W fast charging. Other specifications leaked through the TENAA listings include a 6.38-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The display would have a waterdrop notch on top for the front camera.

At the back, the triple camera setup could have a 48MP primary sensor with an 8MP and a 2MP sensor. For selfies, the Z5 is expected to have a 32MP camera inside the notch.

As for the internals, the Z5 would be powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core processor with 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB internal storage options.

The smartphone is expected to be released in Gold and Black colour options. The listing also reveals that there would be a massive 4,420 mAh battery powering the smartphone. The Vivo Z5 would boot on Android 9.0 based Funtouch OS 9. The pricing details remain to be a mystery as of now.