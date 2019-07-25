App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2019 04:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vivo Z5 specifications and live images leaked before July 31 launch

The image uploaded suggests that the Z5 would support 22.5W fast charging.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

Chinese device-maker Vivo has confirmed the launch of the Vivo Z5 on July 31 in India. The company has hinted a triple camera setup at the back and an in-display fingerprint scanner. Other specifications of the smartphone have been revealed days before its launch, courtesy, TENAA listings.

 Live images on the Vivo Z5 have been leaked on Weibo. The image uploaded suggests that the Z5 would support 22.5W fast charging. Other specifications leaked through the TENAA listings include a 6.38-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The display would have a waterdrop notch on top for the front camera.

At the back, the triple camera setup could have a 48MP primary sensor with an 8MP and a 2MP sensor. For selfies, the Z5 is expected to have a 32MP camera inside the notch.

Close

As for the internals, the Z5 would be powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core processor with 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB internal storage options.

related news

The smartphone is expected to be released in Gold and Black colour options. The listing also reveals that there would be a massive 4,420 mAh battery powering the smartphone. The Vivo Z5 would boot on Android 9.0 based Funtouch OS 9. The pricing details remain to be a mystery as of now. 

In related news, Vivo has confirmed the launch of a new smartphone series called Vivo S in India. Under the new series, Vivo would launch the Vivo S1 in India on August 7.
First Published on Jul 25, 2019 04:38 pm

tags #smartphones #Vivo

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.