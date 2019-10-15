Vivo Z1x with 8GB RAM launching soon in India

Vivo would reportedly launch a new variant of the Z1x in India. The company is said to launch an 8GB RAM variant of the Z1x which would be available in offline stores as well.

Vivo launched the Z1x as an online-exclusive smartphone in September in India. The latest Z-series smartphone comes with a sole 6GB RAM option and is available via Flipkart and Vivo E-Store.

According to a 91Mobiles report, the Z1x would get a third variant with 8GB RAM which would be available on both online and offline markets. There is no word on the price and availability of the 8GB RAM variant of the Z1x.

Vivo Z1x features a 6.38-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED screen with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The display has a 1080x2340 resolution and comes with a water-drop notch at the top.

Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC with 6GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB internal memory. The storage can be further expanded via microSD card. There is a 4,500 mAh battery capacity with a 22.5W FlashCharge technology, which claims to deliver three hours of talk-time on a five-minute charge.

Optics at the back include a triple-camera setup with a Sony IMX582 48MP primary sensor, 8MP Super-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor for portrait shots. On the front, the Z1x gets a 32MP shooter housed in the dewdrop notch.