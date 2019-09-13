Vivo Z1X sale begins today at 12 pm on Flipkart and Vivo E-store: Specifications, price, offers

Vivo Z1x goes for sale for the first time starting today in India. The Z1X, which is the second smartphone under Vivo Z-series, was launched earlier this month. Key specifications include a Super AMOLED display, triple cameras, a beefy battery for Rs 16,990.

Vivo Z1x would go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart and Vivo E-Shop. The smartphone would be available for sale in two variants. Vivo has launched the Z1X with 6GB RAM as standard, coupled with 64GB and 128GB internal memory.

The 6GB + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 16,990, whereas the 6GB + 128GB would be available for Rs 18,990. Vivo Z1x colour options include Fusion Blue and Phantom Purple.

Launch offers include no-cost EMIs up to 12 months. HDFC Bank Credit and Debit card users can avail offers up to Rs 1,250, including EMI transactions. Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and Axis Bank Buzz Credit card users can avail 5 percent cashback on purchase of Vivo Z1X. Lastly, Jio users will get benefits up to Rs 6,000.

As far as specifications go, the Z1X features a 6.38-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED screen with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Under the hood, there is a Snapdragon 712 SoC with 6GB and 64GB/ 128GB storage. The Z1x also packs a 4,500 mAh battery capacity with a 22.5W FlashCharge technology, which Vivo claim delivers three hours of talk-time on a five-minute charge.

Optics include a triple camera setup on the back that includes a Sony IMX582 48MP primary sensor, 8MP Super-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor for portrait shots. On the front, the Z1x gets a 32MP shooter housed in the dewdrop notch.