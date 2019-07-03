Vivo Z1Pro with Snapdragon 712 SoC, triple cameras launched in India: specs, price, availability

Vivo has launched the Z1Pro in India. The Z1 Pro is Vivo’s first smartphone in India to sport a punch-hole display for the front camera. It comes with many other features like an in-display fingerprint scanner, a triple camera setup, etc.

The Z1Pro features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone comes with an ‘in-display camera’, which is Vivo’s moniker for the punch-hole front camera. WIth minimum bezels and the punch-hole, the Z1Pro manages to get a screen to body ratio of 90.77 percent. It also gets a Widevine L1 certificate for streaming high-resolution content on Netflix, Prime, etc.

Under the hood, the Z1Pro gets powered by a 2.3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC, which is a first in India. It gets 4GB/ 6GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB storage options. For better graphical performance, Z1Pro gets an Adreno 616 GPU. The Z1Pro comes with Multi Turbo feature, which includes Game Turbo, Cooling Turbo, AI Turbo amongst others that assist in improvising the smartphone's performance during intensive usage.

In terms of camera, the Z1Pro gets a triple camera setup at the back with a 16MP f/1.78 primary sensor. The other two sensors include an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The camera comes with features like Night mode, AI Beauty, Pro mode, etc.

For selfies, the front camera gets a 32MP f/2.0 sensor housed inside the punch-hole. It comes with Portrait mode, AI Beauty, etc.

The Z1Pro gets a massive 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast-charging. It also supports reverse charging via an OTG cable. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. For securely unlocking the device, the Z1Pro gets a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock.

The Z1Pro has been launched in India for Rs 14,990 for the 4GB + 64GB variant. The 6GB + 64GB variant and 6GB + 128GB variant have been priced at Rs 16,990 and Rs 17,990, respectively. It would be available starting July 11 in Mirror Black, Sonic Black, and Mirror Blue colour options.