Vivo Z1Pro, Vivo S1, Vivo U10 and other smartphones available on discount on Flipkart and Amazon

Vivo has announced a slew of offers on its smartphones in India. On account of Flipkart Big Shopping Days and Amazon Vivo Carnival, the Chinese manufacturer is offering discounts on its range of smartphones.

Vivo’s mid-range smartphone, the Z1Pro, is being offered at a discounted price of Rs 12,990 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant. The Rs 1,000 discount is also extended to the 6GB + 64GB variant, which is now available for Rs 13,990 on Flipkart.

The Z1x, which was launched for Rs 15,990, is also available on discount for Rs 14,990. The recently launched Vivo S1 is also a part of Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days and is being offered at a discounted price of Rs 16,990.

Smartphone Original Price Discounted Price Offers Vivo Z1Pro 4GB + 64GB Rs 13,990 Rs 12,990 3/ 6 months no-cost EMI Vivo Z1Pro 6GB + 64GB Rs 14,990 Rs 13,990 3/ 6 months no-cost EMI Vivo Z1x 4GB + 128GB Rs 15,990 Rs 14,990 3/ 6 months no-cost EMI Vivo Z1x 6GB + 64GB Rs 15,990 Rs 1,000 off on Prepaid offers 3/ 6 months no-cost EMI Vivo Z1x 6GB + 128GB Rs 17,990 Rs 16,990 3/ 6 months no-cost EMI Vivo S1 4GB + 128GB Rs 16,990 Rs 15,990 3/ 6/ 9 months no-cost EMI Vivo S1 6GB + 128GB Rs 18,990 Rs 17,990 3/ 6/ 9 months no-cost EMI Vivo V15 Pro 6GB + 128GB Rs 21,990 Rs 19,990 3/ 6/ 9/ 12 months no-cost EMI