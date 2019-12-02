you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Dec 02, 2019 03:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vivo Z1Pro, Vivo S1, Vivo U10 and other smartphones available on discount on Flipkart and Amazon

The sale has already started on Flipkart and is scheduled to begin at midnight on December 3 on Amazon India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Vivo has announced a slew of offers on its smartphones in India. On account of Flipkart Big Shopping Days and Amazon Vivo Carnival, the Chinese manufacturer is offering discounts on its range of smartphones.

Vivo’s mid-range smartphone, the Z1Pro, is being offered at a discounted price of Rs 12,990 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant. The Rs 1,000 discount is also extended to the 6GB + 64GB variant, which is now available for Rs 13,990 on Flipkart.

The Z1x, which was launched for Rs 15,990, is also available on discount for Rs 14,990. The recently launched Vivo S1 is also a part of Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days and is being offered at a discounted price of Rs 16,990.

Check the table below to know for more details on the offers and discounts on Vivo smartphones.
SmartphoneOriginal PriceDiscounted PriceOffers
Vivo Z1Pro 4GB + 64GBRs 13,990Rs 12,9903/ 6 months no-cost EMI
Vivo Z1Pro  6GB + 64GBRs 14,990Rs 13,9903/ 6 months no-cost EMI
Vivo Z1x 4GB + 128GBRs 15,990Rs 14,9903/ 6 months no-cost EMI
Vivo Z1x 6GB + 64GBRs 15,990Rs 1,000 off on Prepaid offers3/ 6 months no-cost EMI
Vivo Z1x 6GB + 128GBRs 17,990Rs 16,9903/ 6 months no-cost EMI
Vivo S1 4GB + 128GBRs 16,990 Rs 15,9903/ 6/ 9 months no-cost EMI
Vivo S1 6GB + 128GBRs 18,990Rs 17,9903/ 6/ 9 months no-cost EMI
Vivo V15 Pro 6GB + 128GBRs 21,990Rs 19,9903/ 6/ 9/ 12 months no-cost EMI
Some Vivo smartphones, including the recently launched Vivo U10, are also available on discount on Amazon.
SmartphoneOriginal PriceDiscounted PriceOffers
Vivo U10 3GB + 32GBRs 8,990Rs 8,4903/ 6 months no-cost EMI
Vivo U10 3GB + 64GBRs 9,490Rs 8,9903/ 6 months no-cost EMI
Vivo S1 4GB + 128GBRs 16,990Rs 15,9903/ 6/ 9 months no-cost EMI
Vivo S1 6GB + 128GBRs 18,990Rs 17,9903/ 6/ 9 months no-cost EMI
Vivo V15 Pro 6GB + 128GBRs 21,990Rs 19,9903/ 6/ 9/ 12 months no-cost EMI
The sale has already started on Flipkart and is scheduled to begin at midnight on December 3 on Amazon India. The discounted prices and offers are going to remain valid till December 5.

First Published on Dec 2, 2019 03:42 pm

tags #Amazon #Flipkart #gadgets #smartphones #Vivo

