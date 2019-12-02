Vivo Z1Pro, Vivo S1, Vivo U10 and other smartphones available on discount on Flipkart and Amazon

The sale has already started on Flipkart and is scheduled to begin at midnight on December 3 on Amazon India.
Vivo has announced a slew of offers on its smartphones in India. On account of Flipkart Big Shopping Days and Amazon Vivo Carnival, the Chinese manufacturer is offering discounts on its range of smartphones.
Vivo’s mid-range smartphone, the Z1Pro, is being offered at a discounted price of Rs 12,990 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant. The Rs 1,000 discount is also extended to the 6GB + 64GB variant, which is now available for Rs 13,990 on Flipkart.
The Z1x, which was launched for Rs 15,990, is also available on discount for Rs 14,990. The recently launched Vivo S1 is also a part of Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days and is being offered at a discounted price of Rs 16,990.
Check the table below to know for more details on the offers and discounts on Vivo smartphones.
|Smartphone
|Original Price
|Discounted Price
|Offers
|Vivo Z1Pro 4GB + 64GB
|Rs 13,990
|Rs 12,990
|3/ 6 months no-cost EMI
|Vivo Z1Pro 6GB + 64GB
|Rs 14,990
|Rs 13,990
|3/ 6 months no-cost EMI
|Vivo Z1x 4GB + 128GB
|Rs 15,990
|Rs 14,990
|3/ 6 months no-cost EMI
|Vivo Z1x 6GB + 64GB
|Rs 15,990
|Rs 1,000 off on Prepaid offers
|3/ 6 months no-cost EMI
|Vivo Z1x 6GB + 128GB
|Rs 17,990
|Rs 16,990
|3/ 6 months no-cost EMI
|Vivo S1 4GB + 128GB
|Rs 16,990
|Rs 15,990
|3/ 6/ 9 months no-cost EMI
|Vivo S1 6GB + 128GB
|Rs 18,990
|Rs 17,990
|3/ 6/ 9 months no-cost EMI
|Vivo V15 Pro 6GB + 128GB
|Rs 21,990
|Rs 19,990
|3/ 6/ 9/ 12 months no-cost EMI
|Smartphone
|Original Price
|Discounted Price
|Offers
|Vivo U10 3GB + 32GB
|Rs 8,990
|Rs 8,490
|3/ 6 months no-cost EMI
|Vivo U10 3GB + 64GB
|Rs 9,490
|Rs 8,990
|3/ 6 months no-cost EMI
First Published on Dec 2, 2019 03:42 pm