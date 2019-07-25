Vivo Z1Pro to go on sale today at 12 pm: Specifications, Price and Offers

The Vivo Z1Pro goes on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart and on Vivo E-Store. Vivo’s latest Z-series offering comes with a bunch of firsts and has been priced in the lower mid-range segment.

The Vivo Z1Pro seems to be a popular choice amongst consumers. It went out of stock ‘within minutes' during its first sale on July 11. The company then decided to host another sale the same day at 8 pm.

Pricing and Offers

The Z1Pro is priced at Rs 14,990 for the 4GB + 64GB variant. The other two variants with 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB storage options can be purchased for Rs 16,990 and Rs 17,990. It is available in Sonic Black, Sonic Blue and Mirror Black colour options.

The sale includes cashback offers worth Rs 6,000 for Jio customers in the form of 40 discount coupons worth Rs 150 each on the MyJio app. Vodafone and Idea customers can avail a cashback worth Rs 3,750 as well.

Purchases made using the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card are eligible for a 5 percent cashback. HDFC Bank debit card users can avail a 5 percent discount on the Z1Pro.

Specifications

The Z1Pro features a punch-hole display and is the only smartphone to get powered by a Snapdragon 712 SoC out of the box. The processor is paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

It sports a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. With minimum bezels and the punch-hole, the Z1Pro manages to get a screen to body ratio of 90.77 percent.

For better graphical performance, Z1Pro gets an Adreno 616 GPU. The Z1Pro comes with Multi Turbo feature, which includes Game Turbo, Cooling Turbo, AI Turbo amongst others that assist in improvising the smartphone's performance during intensive usage.

There is a massive 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging and reverse charging via OTG-cable.

In terms of camera, the Z1Pro gets a triple camera setup at the back with a 16MP f/1.78 primary sensor. The other two sensors include an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP depth sensor.

Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. For securely unlocking the device, the Z1Pro gets a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner as an alternative to face unlock.