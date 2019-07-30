Vivo Z1Pro now available via open sale on Vivo E-store and Flipkart: Specifications, Price and Offers

The Vivo Z1Pro would now be available via open sale in India. Launched earlier this month, the smartphone was available only via flash sale, with the most recent one on July 16. The Z1Pro is now available on Flipkart, Vivo E-store for Rs 14,990.

The recent scheduled sale of the Z1Pro was on July 26, and since then, the smartphone has been available via open sale. The smartphone comes in three variants with the 4GB + 64GB variant starting at Rs 14,990. The 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB variant are priced at Rs 16,990 and Rs 17,990, respectively.

Offers currently available on the Z1Pro include cashback worth Rs 6,000 to Jio users. The cashback would be available in the form of 40 vouchers worth Rs 50 each. Vodafone and Idea subscribers can avail a cashback of Rs 3,750. Airtel subscribers can get double data benefits for the first 10 recharges of Rs 249 or Rs 299 prepaid plans.

The Z1Pro features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It features a punch-hole on the top-left corner of the screen for the front camera. With minimum bezels and the punch-hole, the Z1Pro manages to get a screen to body ratio of 90.77 percent.

Under the hood, the Z1Pro (Review) gets powered by a 2.3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC, which is a first in India. It gets 4GB/ 6GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB storage options. For better graphical performance, Z1Pro gets an Adreno 616 GPU. The Z1Pro comes with Multi Turbo feature, which includes Game Turbo, Cooling Turbo, AI Turbo amongst others that assist in improvising the smartphone's performance during intensive usage.

In terms of camera, the Z1Pro gets a triple camera setup at the back with a 16MP f/1.78 primary sensor. The other two sensors include an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The camera comes with features like Night mode, AI Beauty, Pro mode, etc.

For selfies, the front camera gets a 32MP f/2.0 sensor housed inside the punch-hole. It comes with Portrait mode, AI Beauty, etc.

The Z1Pro gets a massive 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast-charging. It also supports reverse charging via an OTG cable. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. For securely unlocking the device, the Z1Pro gets a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock.

It is available in Sonic Black, Sonic Blue and Mirror Black colour options.