Vivo Z1Pro goes on sale in India - here are the specs, price and offers

The Vivo Z1Pro goes on sale today for the first time in India. The smartphone would be exclusive to Flipkart and also available on Vivo India E-Store. The new Z-series smartphone from Vivo comes with a bunch of firsts and has been priced in the lower mid-range segment.

The Z1Pro goes on sale at 12 pm on Flipkart and Vivo India E-Store. Vivo has priced the Z1Pro starting at Rs 14,990 for the base 4GB + 64GB variant. The 6GB + 64GB variant and 6GB + 128GB variant have been priced at Rs 16,990 and Rs 17,990, respectively.

Interested buyers can avail an instant discount of Rs 750 on ICICI debit and credit cards. Jio customers can get up to Rs 6,000 worth of benefits when purchased via the Vivo E-Store.

The Z1Pro is the most-affordable smartphone currently to sport a punch-hole display for the front camera. It features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. WIth minimum bezels and the punch-hole, the Z1Pro manages to get a screen to body ratio of 90.77 percent. The Z1Pro also gets a Widevine L1 certificate for streaming high-resolution content on Netflix, Prime, etc.

The Z1Pro is the first smartphone in India to get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC. The 2.3GHz Octa-core processor comes paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. For better graphical performance, Z1Pro gets an Adreno 616 GPU. The Z1Pro comes with Multi Turbo feature, which includes Game Turbo, Cooling Turbo, AI Turbo amongst others that assist in improvising the smartphone's performance during intensive usage.

In our extensive Z1Pro review, we could play PUBG for over 5 hours. However, the company claims that the massive 5,000 mAh battery can offer up to 7.5 hours of gameplay. The battery also supports 18W fast-charging and reverse-charging via OTG.

For optics, the Z1Pro gets a triple camera setup at the back with a 16MP f/1.78 primary sensor. The other two sensors include an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The camera comes with features like Night mode, AI Beauty, Pro mode, etc. At the front, there is a 32MP f/2.0 sensor inside the punch-hole for the selfie camera that also supports face-unlock.

Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. For securely unlocking the device, the Z1Pro gets a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner as an alternative to face unlock. It would be available in Mirror Black, Sonic Black, and Sonic Blue colour options.

