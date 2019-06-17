Vivo Y93 receives a second price cut within six months of its launch

Vivo has announced a price cut of Rs 1,000 on the Vivo Y93. The smartphone was launched in December 2019 and has received a price cut for the second time within a few months of its launch.

Vivo Y93 was launched for Rs 12,990 for the base variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, whereas the 4GB + 64GB storage option was launched for Rs 13,990. Earlier in March, both the variants received a permanent price cut of Rs 1,000 and were retailing for Rs 11,990 and 12,990 respectively.

After the latest revision of Rs 1,000, both the variants are available for Rs 10,990 and 11,990. The smartphone with its updated pricing is listed on Vivo India’s official website and on Amazon India. Popular Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom has also confirmed the price cut on Vivo Y93.

To recall, Vivo Y93 features a 6.22-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 * 1520 pixels and a 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it gets a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC with 3GB and 4GB RAM. For storage, the smartphone offers 32GB and 64GB memory which can be further expanded via microSD. There is a massive 4,030 mAh battery at the back for long hours of usage.

For optics, there are two cameras at the back and one at the front. The rear camera unit has a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the front camera with an 8MP sensor is placed inside the water-drop notch.

Connectivity options include 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, FM, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a micro USB port. There is a fingerprint scanner at the back for securely unlocking the device.