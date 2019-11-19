Vivo Y19 with triple cameras, MediaTek SoC launched in India for Rs 13,990

Vivo has launched a new Y-series smartphone called the Y19 in India. The smartphone was launched earlier this month in Thailand and is rebranded as the Y5s in China. Vivo Y19 will be initially available for purchase via offline stores in India.

The Y19 is a budget-category offering from Vivo. It features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a 1080 x 2340 resolution. The screen has a water-drop notch on top for the front-facing camera. The chin on the Vivo Y19 is significantly bigger than the side bezels.

Optics include a triple camera setup on the back. The Y19 has a 16MP primary shooter with an f/1.78 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide f/2.2 sensor, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro lens. A 16MP f/2.0 front-facing camera houses in the water-drop notch for selfies and face unlock.

There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner on the Vivo Y19 as an alternative to face unlock for secure authentication and unlocking.

Under the hood, the Vivo Y19 features a MediaTek Helio P65 processor with Mali-G52 GPU for graphics. The SoC is paired with 4GB RAM and has 128GB internal memory. For longer battery life, the Y19 packs a 5,000 mAh cell with support for 18W fast charging. As previously reported, the Y19 has been launched in a single 4GB + 128GB storage variant for Rs 13,990.