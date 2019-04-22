Vivo Y17 details leaked ahead of launch: To sport 6.35-inch display, 5,000 mAh battery, triple rear cameras

Chinese device-maker Vivo is expected to launch Vivo Y17 this month. Details about the smartphone have already surfaced online revealing everything about the device except its price and launch date.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, the Y17 would sport a 6.35-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720*1544 pixels. The leaked poster shows the Y17 with a water-drop notch for the front camera with thick chin bezels.

Powering the Y17 is an octa-core processor with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Although there is not much clarity about the processor, it is speculated that a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset would be used in the budget device.

The latest report gives some more insight about the camera setup on the Vivo Y17. The device would sport a triple camera setup at the rear with a 13MP primary sensor. The other two cameras include an 8MP wide angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there would be a 20MP sensor for selfies and possibly support face unlock.

The Y17 would pack a massive 5,000 mAh battery which supports Vivo's proprietary Dual Engine Fast Charging technology. The smartphone will come with Android 9.o based FunTouch OS 9 out-of-the-box. Connectivity options include 4G, LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, FM, support for OTG, GPS, GLONASS, etc. The smartphone would weigh 190.5 grams and have dimensions of 159.43mm x 76.77mm x 8.92mm.