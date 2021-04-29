Vivo V21 launch in India today at 12 pm: Specifications, where to watch the live-stream

Connectivity options include 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, a USB Type-C port, microSD card slot, and more.

Vivo V21 launch in India is scheduled to begin on April 29 at 12 pm. The company has already launched the device in Malaysia. The smartphone features a MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC with 5G network support and a 6.44-inch 90Hz AMOLED display. Vivo will unveil the Vivo V21 price in India and the availability details at the launch event.

The Vivo V21 India launch event will be held virtually. The company will host the event on its social media platforms starting at 12 pm. Interested viewers can watch the Vivo V21 India launch event via YouTube, Twitter, and other social media platforms. You can also click on the video link below to watch the Vivo V21 launch in India today at 12 pm.

Vivo V21 specifications

We already know the specifications of the V21, courtesy of its launch in Malaysia. The phone features a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The panel features a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support.

On the back is a triple-camera setup with a 64 MP primary sensor with OIS. The phone also comes with an 8 MP ultrawide shooter and a 2 MP macro unit. For selfies, there is a 44MP front camera setup with OIS and Eye Auto Focus.

Under the hood, the device packs a MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone packs a 4,000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. It runs Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1 out of the box.

Connectivity options include 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, a USB Type-C port, microSD card slot, and more. The Vivo V21 5G also has an in-display fingerprint reader.