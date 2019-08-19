Vivo V17-series with quad camera setup and enhanced zooming capabilities to launch in India during Diwali

Vivo is rumoured to be working on the V17-series which would be launched in India before Diwali. The company would reportedly launch the Vivo V17 and a ‘Pro’ variant. Highlight features of the lineup would be a quad-camera setup with enhanced zooming capabilities.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, Vivo is expected to launch the V17-series in India in October. The website states that the V17-series would have a quad-camera setup at the back, according to some inputs received from its retail chain sources. The quad-cameras would also offer ‘enhanced zooming capabilities’, like the Oppo Reno 2 series that offers up to 20x zoom.

The smartphone is also expected to sport an all-screen design, mainly due to the presence of a pop-up front camera unit. The V17 would be amongst the first smartphones to offer dual-front pop-up cameras.

Vivo is also expected to launch the V17 Pro alongside the V17. There is no information available on the V17 Pro as yet. Both these smartphones are expected to be priced in the higher-end price segment, according to the report.