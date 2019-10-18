Vivo U10 now available via open sale: Specifications, price, features

Vivo U10 is now available via open sale in India. The company has confirmed that the U10 can be purchased via Amazon India and Vivo E-Store starting today. Vivo launched the U10 last month in India.

The U10 is Vivo’s entry-level smartphone which competes against the likes of Xiaomi and Realme. The smartphone was launched for Rs 8,990 and is available in two colour options, Electric Blue and Thunder Black.

Vivo U10 is available in three storage options — 3GB + 32GB, 3GB + 64GB and 4GB + 64GB. The three storage models are priced at Rs 8,990, Rs 9,990 and Rs 10,990, respectively.

Specifications of the feature a 6.35 Halo FullView HD+ IPS display with a water-drop notch and 720 x 1544 resolution. The front panel has thin bezels with a marginally thicker chin bezel resulting in an 89 percent screen-to-body ratio.

A Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor powers the Vivo U10. As mentioned above, the SoC is paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. Storage can be expanded further via microSD up to 256GB.

There is also a 5,000 mAh battery cell on the Vivo U10 with support for 18W fast-charging. Vivo claims that 10 minutes of charge will offer up to 4.5 hours of talk-time.

Biometrics include a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock.

Cameras at the back include a triple-lens setup with a 13MP f/2.2 primary sensor. The U10 features an 8MP f/2.2 super-wide lens and a 2MP f/2.4 portrait lens as well. For selfies, the Vivo U10’s notch houses an 8MP f/2.2 front camera.