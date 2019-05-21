Vivo to launch Y12 and Y15 in India with a 5,000 mAh battery this month

Vivo is planning to launch two new Y smartphones in India under the budget smartphone segment. The company is reportedly planning to launch Vivo Y12 and Vivo Y15 in India under Rs 15,000. Both the smartphones are rumoured to have a triple camera setup with a massive 5,000 mAh battery.

According to 91Mobiles, Vivo Y12 and Y15 would have identical specs as the Vivo Y17, which was launched last month in India. Both the smartphones would have a 6.35-inch HD+ display with a water-drop notch on top. The Vivo Y12 and Y15 would have a 12nm MediaTek Help P22 octa-core chipset clocking at 2.0 GHz. There would be a difference in the RAM and storage options.

The Y12 would launch in 3GB + 64GB and 4GB + 32GB variants whereas the Y15 would launch in a lone 4GB + 64GB variant.

For optics, both the devices would have a triple camera setup comprising of a 13MP primary sensor. There would be an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP depth sensor in both the smartphones. While there is no mention about the front camera on the Y15, the Vivo Y12 would come with an 8MP sensor for selfies.

Both the smartphone are expected to come with a massive 5,000 mAh battery but would miss out on fast-charging support. The devices would run on Funtouch OS 9 out of the box based on Android 9.0. The Vivo Y12 is expected to launch for Rs 12,000 whereas the Y15 could launch for Rs 14,990. Both the smartphones would launch in India this month.