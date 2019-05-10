Vivo to launch Vivo Y15 in India with triple cameras under Rs 15,000

Vivo is reportedly planning to launch a new budget smartphone under its Y-series in India. The company was rumoured to launch new smartphones in India during the IPL season. Now, as per a report, Vivo would launch the Vivo Y15 in India with a triple camera setup under Rs 15,000.

Currently, there are not many smartphones in India that offer a triple camera setup under Rs 15,000. Samsung Galaxy M30 is the only established manufacturer to offer three image sensors at the back for Rs 14,990 whereas a lesser-known manufacturer Tecno provides the same in its Camon i4 for Rs 9,599.

According to 91Mobiles, Vivo would launch the Y15 with triple rear cameras that would put it in direct competition against the Galaxy M30.

Not much is known about the exact specifications of the camera or other hardware. The smartphone is not an updated version of the Vivo Y15 launched back in 2013 and will carry a different design and spec sheet.

Vivo’s most recent budget smartphone launched in India is the Vivo Y17. The smartphone also offers a triple camera setup but for a slightly higher premium. It costs Rs 17,990 in India and for that amount it offers a huge display, an Octa-core processor, a massive battery along with triple rear camera setup.

The Vivo Y17 has a 6.35-inch HD+ display with a water-drop notch that has resulted in a screen-to-body ratio of 89 per cent. Under the hood is a 12nm MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core chipset clocked at 2.3GHz paired with a sole 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. For power-hungry users, the Y17 packs a massive 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18W Dual-Engine fast charging. The Y17 features a triple-camera setup at the back. It includes a primary 13MP sensor with an aperture of f/2.2, an 8MP f/2.2 Super Wide-Angle 120 degrees lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The notch on display has a 20MP front camera for selfies and video calling.